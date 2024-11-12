Alec Baldwin's entire family appear for rare outing at Spellbound premiere

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin made the Spellbound premiere a family affair by bringing their seven children to the New York City event.

According to Daily Mail, Hilaria Baldwin matched the family’s stylist look in a black suit, holding their son Edu as the family posed for the photos on the red carpet.

The 66-year-old actor appeared to be dressed casually in a denim jacket and gray pants while carrying his daughter Maria in his arms.

As per the publication, the family attended the premiere of the Spellbound, Netflix’s upcoming animated musical adventure.

The couple share daughters, Carmen Gabriela, Maria Lucia Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Ierna and sons, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

It is worth mentioning that their youngest daughter, toddler Ilaria, was notably absent from the event.

Spellbound follows a teenage princess who must break a curse that has turned her parents into monsters.

Additionally, the star-studded voice cast included Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and Nathan Lane.

In May, Baldwin reflected on his family life in an episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, hinting at his openness to expanding the Baldwin clan.

Furthermore, the red carpet appearance showcased the Baldwins’ commitment to family time amidst the actor’s ongoing projects and public engagements.