Doja Cat accidentally exposes her new album's track list titles?

Doja Cat has been teasing fans with song titles for new album since September

November 13, 2024

Doja Cat seemingly teased fans about her new music album's song titles list with a now-deleted social media post.

According to Billboard, the 29-year-old singer took to X (formally known as Twitter) to share the names of 13 songs before deleting the post for upcoming album which is a follow-up to 2023’s Scarlet.

According to fans who took screenshots of the posts, the 13 songs include titles like Break My Heart, Take Me Dancing, Anything, Ain't News, Turn the Lights On, Slow Burn, Wood Holly and Appreciation.

She highlighted five of the songs which were Cards, Acts Of Service, Make It Up, Did I Lie and Crack as her "favourite”.

However, the Say So hitmaker later noted, "Songs are in no particular order. Starred my favorites. (sic)”.

Her deleted post comes after Doja teased fans by simply writing "album" on social media platform.

Though Doja has yet to officially confirm the album’s release date or details.

The singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has seen massive success with previous albums like Planet Her and Hot Pink, which featured chart-topping hits like Say So and Kiss Me More.

