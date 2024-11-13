Photo: Ariana Grande happier than ever with Ethan Slater: Source

Ariana Grande is reportedly in love with beau Ethan Slater.

While Ethan is reportedly planning to pop up the question, a new source shared with Life & Style that Ariana cannot wait to walk down the aisle.

As per a tipster privy to the outlet, “Ethan and Ariana are out of hiding and happier than ever.”

Speaking of their joint project, Wicked, the source noted, “They’re so excited for the film to come out and for chatter around how they got together to be behind them.”

This report comes after Ethan gushed over his co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a new interview with Extra, "They're amazing.”

“They're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation,” the source went on to address.

“Everybody knows what incredible singers they are. You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie," he continued.

Impressed by the bond shared by Ariana and Cynthia, the American acting sensation stated, "They're also just really connected actors and they're really generous scene partners, and getting to work with them was just like a master class.”

“I felt like I learned something every single take from both of them," he concluded.