Megan Fox, Machine Gun take major steps in relationship post ups and downs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are strengthening their relationship as they prepare for parenthood, following the recent announcement of Fox’s pregnancy.

According to Daily Mail, the couple is “thrilled and excited” for the new chapter of their life.

Moreover, the pregnancy reportedly brought them closer and it has “put them on a much better path in their relationship,” as per US Weekly.

Additionally, Fox revealed the news with a surprise Instagram post to her 22 million followers, captioning a photo of her growing baby bump with “Nothing is ever really lost.”

As per the publication, she also referenced past heartbreak while adding “welcome back” with an angel baby and red heart emoji.

Furthermore, a second black and white picture showed Fox, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, holding a positive pregnancy test.

It is worth mentioning that the couple has been proactive in maintaining their connection, seeking therapy and focusing on open communication,

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has made “huge life changes” to be the best partner and parent possible, as per the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the musician is already a father to his 15-year-old daughter Casie while Fox is a mother to Noah, Bodhi and Journey.