Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup

Katie Price sparked criticism from fans on Wednesday after sharing an Instagram video where her hairless Sphynx cat roamed around her counter while she prepared a family meal.

The 46-year-old former glamor model was making a one-pen cheesy tomato pasta dish, adding ingredients like basil, spaghetti, cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella, when her curious pet cat jumped up and began eating from the sink.

According to Daily Mail, Katie continued chatting to the camera about her recipe, seemingly unaware as her pet leaned into a sink filled with items.

Moreover, fans quickly pointed out the unhygienic scene, with some jokingly comparing the hairless cat to a “bald chicken.”

Additionally, comments flooded in, with one fan saying, “The cat is in the sink, Katie, definitely not good hygiene.”

Meanwhile, a fan reacted by saying, “Eeeee the cat is in the sink Katie not good hygiene; Cat in the sink is so unhygienic.”

Furthermore, another user penned, “Why is nobody mentioning the bald cat in the back; Looks great but the cat is walking on your worktops in the background; It’s the bald cat over the worktops and in the sink for me.”

In the video, Katie kept her look casual in a blue tracksuit and a high ponytail, captioning it, “This is how I make my Cheesy Pasta No-Name Dish.”

It is worth mentioning that the video followed her recent performance at The Clapham Grand on Saturday.