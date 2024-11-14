Photo: Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source

Selena Gomez is reportedly tired of people making mean remarks about her body.

As fans will be aware, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber has been vocal about her struggles with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder in the past.

During a recent charity event, the songstress also attempted to raise awareness about mental health, the “excited” but “bit overwhelmed” Selena continued, "We all deserve support if and when we need it, no matter who we are.”

In addition to this, the songstress has been suffering from the autoimmune disease called, Lupus, which led her to kidney transplant in 2017.

Now, a source close to Selena shared with In Touch that she “wants the body-shaming to stop.”

The insider also expressed, “Selena’s been open about her body image struggles and the health problems and treatments that are often behind changes in her appearance.”

These findings come as a shock to fans as recently a second insider told Life & Style that “Selena loves her body,” and will not let online haters define her worth.

Moreover, the source pointed out, “After everything that it’s been through, she refuses to let anyone make her feel differently.”