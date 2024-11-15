Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions

Meghan Markle defied Prince Harry’s strict instructions ahead of famous 2017 interview.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was told not to speak about her romance with Harry during her 1017 interview with Vanity Fair, was featured on the cover of the magazine with a headline about her love life.

It is also reported that Harry warned Meghan not to speak on other topics including Donald Trump and race with journalist Sam Kashner.

Royal expert Tom Bower, in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors writes: "Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs].

"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Fergusonhad ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects - Donald Trump, race and their relationship and especially himself.

''He was not to be mentioned."

The author went on to write: "Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan.

''Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'.

"Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed,” he noted.