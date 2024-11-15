Olivia Rodrigo steals spotlight at Billboard Live Music Summit

Olivia Rodrigo turned heads at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14.

According to Daily Mail, the 21-year-old donned a black crop-top and a white, knee-length skirt, pairing the look with black heels and subtle gold earrings.

Moreover, her loose, brunette waves and natural makeup highlighted her effortless elegance.

Additionally, held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, the Billboard Live Music Summit returned after a four year break, featuring industry panels and discussions.

As per the publication, the Drivers License singer joined the lineup with a Superstar Q&A session, discussing her music and upcoming Guts tour.

In this regard, fans eagerly awaited her autograph on Billboard’s Touring Issue, where she graces the cover in a bold, edgy look, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the summit, organized by Billboard’s Senior Director of Live Music and Touring Dave Brooks, aimed to address the live music industry’s latest challenges and celebrate its evolution.

It is worth mentioning that the themes included insights on overcoming industry changes and introducing new talents, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, the event ended with an awards ceremony, honoring the year’s “Top Touring Executives” for their contributions to the concert business and live music experience.