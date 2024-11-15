 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo steals spotlight at Billboard Live Music Summit

Olivia Rodrigo stole the show at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles with her crop-top look

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo steals spotlight at Billboard Live Music Summit
Olivia Rodrigo steals spotlight at Billboard Live Music Summit

Olivia Rodrigo turned heads at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14.

According to Daily Mail, the 21-year-old donned a black crop-top and a white, knee-length skirt, pairing the look with black heels and subtle gold earrings.

Moreover, her loose, brunette waves and natural makeup highlighted her effortless elegance.

Additionally, held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, the Billboard Live Music Summit returned after a four year break, featuring industry panels and discussions.

Olivia Rodrigo steals spotlight at Billboard Live Music Summit

As per the publication, the Drivers License singer joined the lineup with a Superstar Q&A session, discussing her music and upcoming Guts tour.

In this regard, fans eagerly awaited her autograph on Billboard’s Touring Issue, where she graces the cover in a bold, edgy look, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the summit, organized by Billboard’s Senior Director of Live Music and Touring Dave Brooks, aimed to address the live music industry’s latest challenges and celebrate its evolution.

It is worth mentioning that the themes included insights on overcoming industry changes and introducing new talents, as per the publication. 

Meanwhile, the event ended with an awards ceremony, honoring the year’s “Top Touring Executives” for their contributions to the concert business and live music experience.  

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with bold style at 'Bread & Roses' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with bold style at 'Bread & Roses' premiere
Palace releases new statement after King Charles' milestone birthday
Palace releases new statement after King Charles' milestone birthday
Ashley Tisdale expresses excitement for holiday season amid motherhood
Ashley Tisdale expresses excitement for holiday season amid motherhood
Selena Gomez' 'Emilia Pérez' sparks divided reactions after Netflix release
Selena Gomez' 'Emilia Pérez' sparks divided reactions after Netflix release
Queen Camilla makes King Charles cry with latest move
Queen Camilla makes King Charles cry with latest move
King Charles faces fresh humiliation after Prince Harry's latest snub
King Charles faces fresh humiliation after Prince Harry's latest snub
What Princess Diana left for future daughter-in-laws Kate, Meghan video
What Princess Diana left for future daughter-in-laws Kate, Meghan
Tom Brady not dating anyone amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news: Source
Tom Brady not dating anyone amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news: Source