King Charles sparks fears about his sanity: ‘He's becoming bizarre and lazy'

King Charles has just sparked fears after his bizarre actions overwhelming threw commenters for a loop.

All these comments have been shared following what was witnessed at the Gladiators II premiere event in London.

Fans and commentators started to fear as a result of the monarch’s comments to Denzel Washington.

For those unversed, he told the Oscar winning star, “you've been in so many films” during his time on the red carpet.

Later Radar Online quoted a senior member of the UK national press branding it ‘bizzare’.

They siad, “It was just a bizarre thing to say to one of film's greatest talents.”

“Is that the best he can come up with or is he losing his marbles?” they also questioned.

“It's lazy at best and if it is not laziness, then it is worrying for his state of mind,” the source claimed/

After all “He's battled cancer and now seems to have a touch of mind fog” too.