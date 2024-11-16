ICC reveals Trophy Tour itinerary for 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy picture. — X/@TheRealPCB

The trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off in Islamabad today, the International Cricket Council announced on Saturday.

The international cricket governing body unveiled the itinerary for the coveted silverware in an official statement released on its website.

As per the statement, the trophy will travel across the eight participating nations, offering fans a chance to engage with the souvenir and enjoy unique experiences along the way.

The tour will build excitement ahead of the tournament, set to take place in the coming year.

"The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar," the ICC mentioned.

This marks the beginning of the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, offering fans worldwide exciting and interactive experiences. The tour will showcase vibrant engagements that highlight the event's refreshed visual identity.

Trophy tour route — ICC website

"After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations," the statement read.

A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar form the Trophy Tour schedule.

Fans will be treated to a content series titled ‘Champion on Tour’ that will document the Trophy Tour’s journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.

"We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world," he said.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” he added.

Here is the complete route for trophy tour:

November 16 — Islamabad, Pakistan

November 17 — Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

November 18 — Abbottabad, Pakistan

November 19 — Murree, Pakistan

November 20 — Nathia Gali, Pakistan

November 22 to 25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan