Swedish minister says meeting rooms should be made 'banana free'

"It’s something that I get professional help with," says banana-allergic Paulina Brandberg

November 16, 2024

The combination of images reflects a picture of Swedish Gender Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg (left) and a bunch of bananas, compiled in the context of her allergy with bananas.
Bananaphobic Swedish Gender Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg directed her officials to ensure that meeting rooms should be fruit-free, reported Sky News.

The leaked emails published by a Swedish tabloid Expressen, revealed the details regarding Paulina Brandberg’s instructions on the matter.

"[Paulina Brandberg] has a strong allergy to bananas, so it would be appreciated that there are no bananas in the areas where she will be staying," revealed one of the leaked messages sent to Norwegian Judicial Agency prior to a VIP lunch.

Another email reportedly sent to County Administrative Board contained: “No bananas are allowed on the premises either.”

Emphasising on the gravity of her allergy, Brandberg told Expressen that "it’s something that I get professional help with."

In 2020, she is rumored to have posted on X about her unique banana-sensitivity saying she has "world’s weirdest phobia of bananas."

But no such post is currently there and is suspected to have been deleted.

Notably any allergy no matter how odd, may have medical implications on the allergic person’s health and wellbeing.

The rare bananaphobia may cause problems like anxiety, nausea and fatigue which can be triggered by simply looking at or catching the scent of banana. 

