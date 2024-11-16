Kanye West spends big amount to 'save marriage'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks. Sources say he has bought a mansion on borrowed money to save his marriage.



It was in Beverly Hills and cost the Power hitmaker $35 million, of which nearly half, $15.5 million, was reportedly being borrowed.

Further breaking the numbers down, the father-of-four has drawn the amount from his pension while also turning to lenders on high-risk mortgage lenders to raise funds for the home.

Insiders told Daily Mail that the 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom property was a sign that he was planning to raise a family with the Aussie wife.

"Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year now," the tipster tattled. "This house was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage because Kanye knows what she wants, which is a family and to be grounded."

However, sources say the Yeezy architect feared her future with Ye, given his unpredictable mood.

"Kanye changes his mind daily on what he wants to do and that house was purchased with the intent of living in it," they spilled.

"Bianca is sick of hopping from hotel to hotel and from city to city. She has been doing this their entire marriage."

"She's not had any stability since she married Kanye and with the lawsuit she is stressed," the mole squealed.

"One day they are moving into their dream home. The next he is building a community on top of it and levelling it. Then the next day they are flipping it," the source concluded.