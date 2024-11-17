Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams surprise fans with major performance in Toronto

Taylor Swift shocked fans with a special guest appearance of Gracie Abrams during the third night of her Toronto performance for the Eras Tour on Saturday.

The 25-year-old songstress joined Swift on stage as part of a surprise moment which became "her favorite part of the evening."

According to USA Today, the Love Story hitmaker was dressed in an orange and pink gown while she reflected on the nearly year-and-a-half-long tour and the experiences shared with her opening acts.

During the concert, she reminisced about the time when Abrams was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist, recalling a memorable night filled with celebration and songwriting.

In regards to this, Swift shared with the crowd while recounting their excitement over the nomination, “We just started writing a song.”

Moreover, the crowd cheered as the You Belong With Me singer introduced Abrams to the stage, describing her as “the magnificent Gracie Abrams.”

Additionally, the two performed a rendition of Swift’s Out Of The Woods from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with Abrams harmonizing alongside Swift,

It is worth mentioning that the surprise was anticipated by fans when Abrams didn’t perform her usual song Us in her set.

Furthermore, the Reputation singer's Eras Tour continues in Toronto, with her final show scheduled for December 8 in Vancouver.