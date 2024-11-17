Prince Harry suffers major blow amid Meghan Markle's latest bold move

Prince Harry has reportedly suffered a major blow amid Meghan Markle’s latest bold move days after the duke returned from South Africa.

According to a report by the GB News, Archie and Lilibet doting father suffered a blow as his charity Sentebale director Lynda Chalker quit after 18 years in the role.

Chalker was a member of the board of trustees of Sentebale, a charity established to reach Lesotho's poorest children who are victims of extreme poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The charity was co-founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006.

The spokesman for Lady Chalker says: "Although she resigns from her formal role, her commitment to the charity and the Duke of Sussex remains unwavering."

The latest blow to Harry comes amid Meghan Markle bold move as she was spotted wearing her previously "missing" engagement ring.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet made an appearance at the launch party for Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line by celebrity colourist Kadi Lee.

Last month Prince Harry visited Britain and South Africa without Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.