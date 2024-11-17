Gillespie to continue as Pakistan's red-ball coach, clarifies PCB putting rumours to rest

Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie speaks during a press conference. — Reuters/File

Gillespie to coach Pakistan for South Africa Test series: PCB.

Cricket website claimed Gillespie being relieved of all duties.

Aqib Javed 'is being considered for white-ball coach's role'.

Dismissing a media report suggesting the removal of Jason Gillespie as red-ball coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) firmly clarified on Sunday that the 49-year-old former Australian cricketer remains in his position and will continue his duties.

A PCB spokesperson announced that Gillespie, who is also performing duties as interim white-ball head coach, would be the red-ball coach for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa as announced previously.

The board has categorically denied the report of a cricket-based website which asserted that Gillespie was expected to be relieved of all duties as Pakistan head coach and will be replaced by Aqib Javed across all formats.

Earlier, it was learnt by Geo News via sources that Javed — who is currently a part of PCB's selection committee — was being considered for the position of head coach of the national men’s white-ball team.

According to the details, the cricket board is considering Javed for the role, with the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe most likely being his first assignment as the Pakistan head coach.

Considering the white-ball team's packed schedule – commencing with white-ball matches against Zimbabwe, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is from 24 November to December 5 — a decision in this regard is expected soon, sources further revealed.

Javed emerged as the frontrunner due to his vast coaching experience, bolstered by his successful stints with domestic teams and franchise cricket.

The development came in the wake of Gary Kirsten's untimely resignation from the role, just days before the team’s departure to Australia.

Pakistan's former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. — AFP/File

As a result, the PCB roped in Gillespie for the role on an interim basis for the ongoing Australia tour. Gillespie had rested the rumours by expressing his disinterest in assuming the role on a full-time basis.

"I've only taken over white-ball format coaching on an interim basis. I am not keen on coaching permanently in the white ball format at the moment," Gillespie told Australian media in Melbourne.

"I did not apply for the full-time white-ball coaching."

"I love coaching, but I don’t believe I can spend 11 months away from home. I also don’t think I could mentally handle it," he stated, highlighting his need to spend ample time with his family.