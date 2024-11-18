 
Katy Perry brings daughter on board to singer's huge UK tour

Katy Perry will kick off her 'The Lifetimes Tour' from 2025

November 18, 2024

 Katy Perry recently announced to headline huge UK world tour.

As reported by The Sun, the Last Friday Night hitmaker would bring her 4-year-old daughter Daisy whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to her Lifetimes Tour.

The singer, while speaking about it to the publication, expressed that she is really “excited” that Daisy can join her on this world tour.

“She is four now and then she'll turn five on the road,” Perry said, adding, “Time really does fly.”

Talking more about her daughter, the 40-year-old singer went on to say, “I'm so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we'll be having a fun adventure together.”

Perry’s Lifetimes Tour will be held in arenas across the UK in 2025.

Moreover, the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker will kick off her tour in Mexico next April before taking it to Australia.

The Roar singer will be performing across the UK next October.

Katy will take to the stage in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham starting on October 7, 2025.

