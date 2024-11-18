Hugh Grant shockingly reveals pessimistic approach to polish acting skills

Hugh Grant shockingly revealed pessimistic approach to polish acting skills

Hugh Grant has opened up about how negative reviews have impacted him.

During the conversation on the Sunday Sitdown show, Grant candidly shared his pessimistic approach to improve his performance.

“Obviously, it's lovely, it's lovely,” he began by saying. “It would be a lie to say anything else but having said that, in my infinite masochism and miserablism, I scour the internet for negatives.”

“I look through RottenTomatoes for green splats, and when I read them I'm like 'Yeah, that's right..,” the Notting Hill actor admitted while agreeing with the negative reviews towards his performance.

“I don't know, we're just drawn to the negative side of life, or the dark side of life, or at least I am,” he continued, “I think people are sunnier this side of the Atlantic, actually!"

Moreover, Grant jokingly revealed his acting skill of childhood and shared, "I think I was unbearable, I couldn't be me ever as a kid just continually doing silly voices trying to make everyone laugh.”

Before concluding, the 64-year actor said, “I think it drove them all nuts, everyone, schoolteachers as well. Mr Hammond used to say 'And where is the real Hugh Grant?' We're still trying to figure that one out!"

Hugh Grant’s comedy-romance movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2025.