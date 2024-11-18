Joseph Quinn dishes out what he looks for in an outfit for fancy events

Joseph Quinn, who will soon star in Gladiator II, shared his favourite type of clothing to wear at fancy events.

The 30-year-old actor in an interview while sharing his preference with GQ said that “aesthetics” and “comfort” have always been important to him.

He added, “But if it looks great and it feels great too, that's always a bonus."

The Stranger Things actor, who donned Prada at the London premiere of the sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator, talked about his attire in the movie.

He revealed that it took "numerous fittings" to come up with the wardrobe for his dark and villainous character Emperor Geta.

“Myself and [costume designer] Janty Yates have been collaborating on this for a while,” the actor shared, adding, “We did numerous fittings to kind of come up with these eccentric and opulent looks."

According to Quinn, finding the wardrobe for these two 'psychotic lunatics' was a wonderful experience.

In Gladiator II, Quinn plays the brother of co-star Fred Hechinger, who ruled as Emperors together, but eventually found themselves at odds.

The sequel of epic historical action film will be released on November 22, 2024