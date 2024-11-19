 
Geo News

King Charles burdened with ‘huge decision' as Andrew turns ‘loose cannon'

King Charles is set to show the real standing of Prince Andrew in Christmas holidays

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

King Charles’ key Christmas decision is set to be a game changer for Prince Andrew.

His Majesty, who has made it clear that he wants his younger brother out of The Royal Lodge in an attempt to downsize, will decide upon the future of the Duke with a key decision this holiday season.

Royal author Jennifer Newton writes for Mirror: “According to royal author Stephen Bates, the King had realised that his younger brother's association with Epstein had made him a 'loose cannon'. And it has now left Charles with a huge decision to make this Christmas - will Andrew be allowed to walk with the rest of the royals to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning?”

“For the last two years, Andrew has been allowed to make the public journey to church alongside the King, Queen Camilla, his daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and last year, his ex-wife, Sarah. And The Times reports that if Andrew is allowed to join this year, it will show he hasn't been completely frozen out by Charles,” she notes.

