Prince Harry breaks silence after attending event in Canada sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has broken his silence as he continues his solo public engagements in Canada, attending the Grey Cup match in Vancouver.



The Duke of Sussex was seen beaming with happiness at the Canadian Football League championship on Sunday without Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes have been pursuing solo engagements over the past few months, with Harry's current solo attendance at Invictus events in Vancouver being the latest example.

Following Harry's solo appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on their Sussex website.

"Yesterday, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex made a notable appearance at the Grey Cup in Vancouver, taking part in a symbolic jersey pass that highlighted the growing momentum for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025,” the statement read.

It added, "Held at BC Place, the annual football championship is Canada’s most-watched sporting event, attracting over 50,000 live attendees and millions more via broadcast.

"This year’s Cup marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time in a decade that the event returned to British Columbia.”

"The Duke took center stage during the broadcast alongside Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, passing a special IG25 jersey to Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions,” it further mentioned.

"The jersey pass not only marked the connection between the two iconic events but also served as a powerful reminder of the Games’ mission: to inspire, empower, and bring together athletes from around the world who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses.

"With less than three months until the Opening Ceremony at BC Place, the Grey Cup marked a pivotal moment in building excitement and awareness for what promises to be a historic event.

"The jersey pass was a reminder that the journey toward the Games is not just about competition but about coming together as a global community to celebrate resilience, determination and the power of sport to heal and inspire."