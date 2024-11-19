Snoop Dogg breaks down in tears over a heartbreaking decision on 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg, who is known for his singing, songwriting, rapping, and acting skills, moved to tears on The Voice while making a difficult decision.

On an episode of The Voice, which aired on Monday, November 18, the rapper had to send home one of his team members, and that realisation made his eyes teary.

For those unversed, Snoop’s team members ChrisDeo, Mikaela Ayira, and Torre Blake each gave their best performance during the knockout round.

After they finished their performances, Snoop became emotional while making his decision.

With tears streaming in his eyes, the 53-year-old star articulated, "I didn't think I was gonna get this emotional. I love these three girls. Ya'll made me proud."

The French Inhale hitmaker quipped, "I'm so torn right now because I can't take all of ya'll with me. I'm hurt. And I'm supposed to be strong right now. I'm supposed to make ya'll strong. But this is how you affected me. I love each and every one of you."

He went on to remark that he felt as if his own “daughters” were performing and added that it was like sending two off to college while one stayed home.

Then lifting his arms with closed eyes, he said, "The gangster holy ghost, don't ever let me down,” and mentioned that he “loves” all three of them.

Before announcing the winner, the Sweat rapper admitted, saying, “I'm so honored to have been able to be your coach, spend time with you, to get to know you, to give you something to roll with for the rest of your lives — because you affected me for the rest of my life."

"So with that being said... the winner of this knockout is Mikaela," Snoop concluded by saying.

Notably, Monday's episode showed that Mor Ilderton, a member of Team Gwen Stefani, also left the competition, and the reason has not been shared yet.

It is pertinent to mention that The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET., and on the very next day, it is released on Peacock to stream.