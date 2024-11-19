Prince Willaim putting his foot down to ‘end' Kate Middleton's giving nature

Prince William has reportedly put his foot down and is trying to put a stop to Kate Middleton’s tendencies as the ‘fairy godmother’ of the Royal Family.

News about this has been shared via an inside source, who just sat with Heat World rather candidly.

The insider in question touched on how protective Prince William is feeling towards his wife, even though she is ‘raring’ to get back into the swing of things, after months of medical rest.

Reportedly, “Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back.”

“She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly.”

“It’s absolutely typical and predictable that this would happen because Kate knows no other way.”

And while “William and others joke how she’s programmed to be everyone’s fairy godmother due to her ultra caring nature. But, for obvious reasons, he wants this to be put in perspective alongside her own recovery,” the insider noted.

Before signing off the source “He’s putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses.”