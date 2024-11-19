Kylie Kelce gives insights into 'Girls Trip' to Disney World with her daughter

Kylie Kelce has spent some quality time with her daughters at Walt Disney World.

The wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce took to her official instagram account on Tuesday, November 19, to share glimpses of her girls’ trip to the Florida parks.

On the recent vacation, the former field hockey player had the "most magical time" with her three daughters 3-year-old Elliotte Ray, 5-year-old Wyatt Elizabeth, and one-year-old Bennett Llewellyn. along with her "favorite" people.

In the carousel first image featured the mom of three holding her youngest daughter along with her other daughters standing side by side in the center of the ladies' group posing for a photo with a performer dressed as Tangled's Rapunzel.

“Snuck away last week for a quick girls trip to @waltdisneyworld!” Kylie penned in the caption.

“We had birthday celebrations, matching shirts, and a reunion with our favorites, Anthony and Kelsey," she continued.

"Thank you for the most magical time!” the 32-year-old mom concluded.

Kylie, her daughter, and the women in the group all donned matching Disney T-shirts for their "quick girls trip."