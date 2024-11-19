Keke Palmer reveals surprising voicemail she received from Will Smith

Keke Palmer shares Will Smith's message helped her during toughest years

Keke Palmer talked about a surprising voicemail she received from Will Smith.

While Palmer was dealing with fame at such an early age, she revealed that she was considering emancipation from her parents at 17.

On The Toast podcast, Palmer recalled that during her tough situation she received a surprising voicemail from Smith.

She recalled, “Couple of weeks go by and I'm on the set of True Jackson, VP, and I get a call from this like really, really obscure number. And I'm like what? Like this is weird, I'm not answering this.”

However, when she checked her phone later she had a voicemail from same number.

She recalled Smith saying in the voicemail, “Hey, Keke. It's Will. We're over here doing Karate Kid with Jaden I just want to let you know I talked to [Palmer's lawyer]. He let me know everything you're going through, and I want you to know sometimes it's hard being the first, but you'll get through. Just keep staying focused, love on your family, and y'all gonna be good.”

Following the message, Palmer decided not to seek emancipation from her parents.

“This was like a difficult thing for me that I felt meant that I had to throw my family away. [But] I've always had, I think a lot of people — whether they're notable names or they're my attorney — that I had a good community, that also my parents made sure I was around, that would encourage community and not like dissension and us breaking apart,” Palmer shared.