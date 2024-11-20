Dua Lipa reacts on winning Mental Health Champion of the Year Award

 
Dua Lipa has expressed her gratitude as she won a Mental Health Champion of the Year Award.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old singer, who has always been vocal about social issues, was recognised by the LGBTQ+ charity named The Trevor Project.

In this regard, the Levitating singer in a statement told the same publication, "The Trevor Project is an organization that is near and dear to my heart."

She went on to say, “And I am humbled to play a part in shining a light on mental health awareness for LGBTQ+ young people."

Dua Lipa's honourable award comes ahead of her 'Radical Optimism World Tour 2025'

"You are a beautiful, unstoppable community, and I am constantly in awe of the courage and strength you demonstrate when you stand proudly in your truth."

Dua also reminded every young person out there to know that they loved and not alone.

According to Love Again crooner, she will continue to fight to make sure every single person is “treated with respect” for being just the way they are.

For the unversed, the project is a leading non-profit organisation which aims to protect LGBTQ+ youth.

