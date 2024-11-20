Martin Scorsese shares his favourite horror movie of 2024

 
Besides making good films, Martin Scorsese is an avid cinephile. His latest watch was this year's critically-acclaimed psychological horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

During an interview with the Associated Press, he raved about the film, saying he liked the film a lot.

"There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called I Saw the TV Glow," the Oscar-winning director continued. "It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way."

The film starred Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as friends who become so engrossed in a late-night show called The Pink Opaque that they start to question their sense of reality.

In the meantime, Martin has dismissed the rumours of his retirement as he reflected on the future of AI in the cinematic industry.

"Maybe one day we'll experience films through a chip implanted in our heads," he said at the 2024 Turin Film Festival, "Imagine 'Orlando Furioso' or 'Hamlet' in virtual reality. You'd see the Prince of Denmark right in front of you, as if he were real."

"But no matter the technology, one thing will always matter: Can you communicate something? Can you tell a story? Stories help us understand who we are." Martin concluded.

