Prince William doesn't want to be King of England

Prince William reportedly has negative feelings about his upcoming kingship and doesn’t even want to become the monarch

November 20, 2024

Its being revealed that there was a member of the Royal Family who thought Prince Harry was a much better fit to take on the role of King, as compared to his older brother, and heir apparent Prince William.

The royal who thought this was none other than Princess Diana, the mother to both the heir and spare.

A revelation like this has been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin in Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

She penned this in her book, and according to Express said that, “Harry’s seeming ability to cope, his ease with people and general gusto led Diana to believe that he would handle being king more easily than William.”

“She even called him Good King Harry,” Ms Levin admitted in one of the paragraphs.

It is important to note that while, “Diana felt less confident in William... William doesn’t want to be king and I worry about that. He doesn’t want his every move watched.”

There was a point where the spare even entertained the hypothesis, and that was in his pre-engagement interview with Newsweek.

In that conversation he said, “People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too. Even if I were king I would do my own shopping.”

