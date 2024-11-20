'RHOC' star Shannon Beador settles facelift lawsuit

Shannon Beador has settled a heated lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen, who sued her for a sum of $75,000 he allegedly loaned her for a facelift.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, filed the “notice of settlement of the entire case” in Orange County Superior Court last Friday—despite her stance that money was a gift, People reported.

Her attorney, Dave Beitchman, responded to the move as "an incredibly smart emotional and financial decision."

“I have no doubt in my mind that Shannon would prevail in this matter, but the cost of defending the case would easily be more than the amount that was sought,” he told Page Six on Tuesday.

“While she was certainly prepared to fight for the truth, I congratulate her in taking the high road and putting this matter behind her.”

Janssen, 62, alleged in his complaint that Beador breached their oral contract and committed promissory fraud by purposely not repaying him for the plastic surgery.

The insurance broker claimed he lent her $40,000 via wire transfer in January 2022 and another $35,000 via personal check in May 2023—claiming they agreed that the Bravolebrity would pay him back with interest.

After several reminders for repayment in 2023 and 2024, Janssen took Beador to court for the full $75,000, plus accrued interest, costs, and reasonable attorney fees.

Beitchman also represented Beador in her 2018 defamation case against her costar Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband Jim Bellino, which she won.