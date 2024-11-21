Gautam Adani house: Here's what to know about billionaire magnate's residence

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 24, 2012. — Reuters

Billionaire industrialist and business magnate Gautam Adani is one of the richest men in India and the world.

Adani, who has been indicted in New York over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, according to US prosecutors on Wednesday, owns a remarkable journey from being a college dropout to the owner of a massive business empire.

Along with this business success, his stunning houses and luxurious lifestyle has also garnered people’s attention.

Business tycoon, who was born in Ahmedabad Gujarat, grew up in a modest family and as of today he is the chairman and founder of one of India’s largest multinational conglomerates involved in power, the Adani group, reported Housivity.

The details about Adani’s splendid houses are as follows:

Ahmedabad house

In the bustling city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where Adani’s entrepreneurial journey began, his primary residence is located. The house is in a prime location near one of the city’s most affluent areas, Mithakhali Crossing.

It is widely known that the property boasts lush greenery, well-manicured lawns, and courtyards even though the details of the house’s interiors are not public.

The billionaire lives in this grand mansion with his family, including his wife, Priti Adani, and their two sons, Karan, and Jeet Adani.

Additionally, the house provides a peaceful environment, even though it is located in the heart of the city.

Delhi house

In addition to Adani’s extravagant Ahmedabad house, he bought a luxurious bungalow in 2022 in Lutyens, Delhi, which is one of the most elite areas in the country.

Notably, the house is spread over 25,000 square feet and sits on a 3.4-acre plot. Adani’s Delhi bungalow has been described as an architectural marvel. It consists of seven spacious bedrooms, six living rooms, a study, and extensive staff quarters.

Additionally, the sprawling lawns surrounding the house add to its charm. The house’s most striking feature is its location despite its grand size and impressive amenities. Its location is in Lutyens, which is home to several high-profile politicians, industrialists, and diplomats.