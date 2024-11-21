Ana Gasteyer unveils the 'recorded video' of Sean Diddy Comb rehearsal

Ana Gasteyer has shared insights into the recorded video of Sean Diddy Combs and Will Ferrell's rehearsal.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, she candidly shared when Diddy appeared as the guest in her tenure on Saturday Night Live.

Gasteyer began by saying, "You can tell like the five a------- in the six years that I was there when they would be like, 'So and so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms.”

At the time, the Mean Girl actor recalled when Diddy shut down the whole building for the rehearsal of a musical guest appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show on May 9, 1998.

“'Which is applicable if you're a presidential candidate, But apart from that, really, it's my house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set.”

“They were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be so funny if Ron just went in? 'And he did."

"He went on down the stairs and he marched right in,” she said and also revealed that the singer and Will Ferrell, who dressed to portray a character of Ron, were rehearsing for the show.

“And I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping with like, 'Da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na' behind him,” Gasteyer added. “And Ron's walking around, looking really disoriented [in character]."

"It is the greatest thing that's ever happened because what a deserved person to have their 'Kashmir' (Led Zeppelin song) moment interrupted by Ron, and [Combs] really did not roll with it.”

“He (Will) was very uncomfortable, but it was also just like, the artifice of all that faux importance," the Wine Country actor claimed.

"Like what's gonna happen? You're gonna walk into the studio and you're gonna be like, 'I'm in the studio. I work here,'" she concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Sean Diddy was arrested over allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking on September 16, 2024.