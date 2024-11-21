 
Chappell Roan makes name in 'Sound of 2025'

Chappell Roan is among the artist on 'Sound of 2025' longlist

Web Desk
November 21, 2024

Chappell Roan has joined the longlist of the artists named on BBC Radio 1’s of Sound of 2025.

According to BBC, several artists have been chosen by a panel including representatives from Spotify, the Glastonbury Festival and the BBC.

The representatives also include musicians such as Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, Sam Smith and The Blessed Madonna.

Roan is among the nominated artists which also includes Confidence Man, KNEECAP, Barry Can't Swim, Doechii, mk.gee, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Myles Smith, Good Neighbours, and Pozer.

The news of the Pink Pony Club hitmaker being included in the list comes weeks after the singer nabbed her first six 2025 Grammy nominations.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer was nominated alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Doechii, Teddy Swims, Raye and Khruangbin.

Roan is also listed in categories like Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and the coveted Album of the Year.

The 26-year-old was also nominated in Best New Artist category. 

