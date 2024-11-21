Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying

Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson of 'Maria' that left her cry

Angelina Jolie has shared insights into the first lesson of the biographical drama movie, Maria.

The Oscar winner appeared on Good Morning America show where she candidly shared the lesson that she has learnt when she was filming the role of late opera singer, Maria Callas, in her forthcoming movie.

She began, “We all don't realise that different things that happen to us in our life — I know you've been through many things — we hold them in our body."

"Everything is just locked somewhere to help us keep going. And so to really sing, and sing very fully, you have to unlock all of that," Jolie continued.

Before concluding, the Maleficent actor laughingly revealed, "So my first lesson, I took a deep breath and just cried... and then left!"

Recently, in an interview with Variety, she shared that the signing lessons are the "best therapy” she has ever had.

“Honestly, I think I would tell a lot of people before you try therapy and spend too much time there, go to singing class,” she added. “It helped me a lot, There’s something primal about finding your own voice within your own body.”

“It brings up certain emotions that you may have not wanted to confront, and there’s no way to sing at your full voice and your full emotion without confronting your feelings and your limitations,” the Hollywood star told the publication.

Angelina Jolie’s movie Maria is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.