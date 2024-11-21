Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars celebrate HUGE milestone with 'Die With a Smile'

Lady Gaga celebrated the huge milestone of her latest track Die With a Smile.

The track, featuring Bruno Mars, became the fastest song in history to reach 1 Billion Spotify Streams.

Die With a Smile has achieved this milestone just three months after its release.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gaga posted stunning portraits of herself as she shared the news.

She wrote in the caption, “Die with A Smile is officially the FASTEST SONG in HISTORY to reach 1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify.”

“I will completely cherish this moment,” Gaga added.

Expressing her gratitude, the songstress wrote, “I'm so grateful to monsters and hooligans and so many people all over the world who fell in love with our song I feel so lucky.”

Fans and followers expressed their support in the comments section with one stating, “WE LOVE YOU MOTHER.”

“You deserve it! Thank you for this beautiful and deep song. Thank you for being such an amazing artist and songwriter,” another added.

It is worth mentioning that the track also notched two Grammy nominations for 2025 Awards, for categories including Song of the Year and Best pop duo/group recording.