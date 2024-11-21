 
Critics give verdict on 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet wins critics' hearts in 'A Complete Unknown' first reactions

Web Desk
November 21, 2024

Critics appear to have given their verdict in Timothée Chalamet's favour for his A Completely Unknown.

In their first reactions, they laud the Dune star for his performance as legendary musician Bob Dylan. Along with him, critics also praise Monica Barbaro for her role in the film.

"Timothée Chalamet slides into Bob Dylan with an effortless yet focused determination. Fearless in some hypnotic moments," Variety's editor Clayton Davis penned on X.

Reviewer Scott Menzel said the 28-year-old "delivers the performance of the year," adding, "A true tour-de-force where Chalamet is never seen. Chalamet's performance is not just about the voice and look but rather all of the little nuances and mannerisms that he perfectly brings to his life in his portrayal of Bob Dylan."

"Great supporting performances too from Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger."

Overall, the reactions have been positive. But some film critics gave mixed responses as Los Angeles film critic Ryan Swen, called the movie "frequently incoherent/inaccurate" and "not terrible but often unsuccessful."

