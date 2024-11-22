Photo: Jennifer Garner advised to stay away from Ben Affleck, Lopez drama: Source

Ben Affleck’ former wife, Jennifer Garner reportedly no longer wants to talk to Jennifer Lopez.

A recenet report of Daily Mail furnished that the Daredevil alum does not feel the need “to have communication with JLo” now that Ben and the songstress are not together.

However, the source claimed that Jennifer Garner will connect with the multihyphenate when “it is do with the kids."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer and Ben share Violet, Fin formerly known as Seraphina - and son Samuel.

“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben,” the insider added.

Previously, it was reported that Jennifer Garner was sympathizing with her former husband and even asked him to move in with him for the sake of their kids.

“It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” the second insider said at the time, adding that it been a big reason “why Jen’s open to the idea of having him move back in.”