Victoria Beckham is 'too busy' to make Meghan Markle happy

Victoria Beckham does not have time to heal rift with Meghan Markle

November 22, 2024

Victoria Beckham has seemingly distanced herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry due to reasons personal to her life.

The fashion icon and former Spice Girl, Victoria has a lot on her plate to care about the Sussexes.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of ‘Majesty’ magazine, tells Fabulous: “I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do.

“I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."

She adds: “I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant.

“[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children,” notes Seward.

“I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really,” she noted.

