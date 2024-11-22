Prince Harry's new Polo docuseries promises to impress

Prince Harry’s sports documentary, POLO's first glimpse has been released by Netflix.

The docuseries, produced by Harry and Meghan Markle's production company Archewell Productions, is all set to release on the streaming channel on December 10.

The Duke of Sussex said, “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor.

“We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments,” he added.

The voiceover in the trailer of the upcoming five-episode series said, “Polo is not just a sport. Polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.”

A statement released by Netflix reads, “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”

Moreover, the series featured polo athletes including Harry's longtime pal and polo player Nacho Figueras, as an expert.

"Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world. I am happy to be involved and think this is a great opportunity for the sport," Figueras told People back in April.