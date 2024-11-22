Katie Maloney confirms she's dating musican Nick Martin

Katie Maloney has officially confirmed that she is dating Nick Martin.

The 37-year-old TV personality made her romance with the Sleeping with Sirens musician public on Monday through her Instagram Stories.

She shared a heartfelt snap of Nick caressing her thigh while she placed her hand atop his. The Vanderpump Rules alum also tagged Nick's Instagram handle in dark font.

This is the first time Katie has shared an image with Nick since revealing she had a boyfriend on the Disrespectfully podcast.

"He just makes me feel really special, and he's really special, and yeah, I'm just really, really happy," she said during the October 16 episode of the podcast, sharing how "in love" she was with "the most wonderful person."

Shortly after, an insider told Page Six that Katie was dating Nick.

“Katie loves the emo music scene and has been a fan and friend of Nick’s band for some time,” the confidant told the outlet last month. “While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August, and their relationship developed really quickly.”