Cara Delevingne suits up for 'Women of Worth Celebration' event

Cara Delevingne turns heads with Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren at the 'Women of Worth Celebration' event in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Cara Delevingne, Elle Fanning, and Helen Mirren graced the red carpet at the 19th annual L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on Thursday night.

Held at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, the event celebrated women making contributions to their communities through services.

According to Daily Mail, Delevingne, who joined the L’Oréal Paris ambassador team in September, donned a dark gray pinstripe suit paired with a white button-up shirt and flared slacks.

Moreover, the 32-year-old turned heads as she completed her look with heeled sandals and blonde waves.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, a brand ambassador since 2017, caught attention in sleek navy blue halter dress, as per the publication.

Additionally, her makeup featured a bold winged eyeliner while her fresh blowout framed her face.

As per the outlet, Helen Mirren was also in attendance in a sparkly purple beaded gown with a mesh skirt.

Furthermore, the Oscar-winning actress, who has represented L’Oréal Paris since 2014, accessorized her outfit with purple jeweled earrings and a lilac satin purse.

It is worth mentioning that the three stars were joined by fellow ambassadors Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King, who added their glamor to the celebration, as per the reports. 

