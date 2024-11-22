Henry Winkler shuts down daughter Zoe's reality TV dream

Henry Winkler stopped daughter Zoe’s reality TV dream.

During the latest episode of What In The Winkler?! Podcast, Henry and Zoe recalled the time when Zoe was running to be The Bachelorette.

Zoe candidly asked Henry, “Do you remember when I was in the running to be The Bachelorette?”

“Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that and only for your protection,” Henry replied.

Additionally, Zoe also revealed that Henry turned down another role on her behalf.

Recalling when she was offered a role in Quarter Life Crisis alongside Kim Kardashian, Zoe said, “I'll never forget Matt Hanna [an executive producer]. He worked at VH1 at the time, he flew out to LA and did a sizzle reel for us. And I don't even think like I mentioned it to you... I was living at home at the time because I was just done with college. He came to the house and you met him outside.”

Henry agreed, saying, “I said, it is so lovely that you're here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show.”

However, Zoe then did what she “truly wanted to do” becoming “a teacher.”

The iconic actor said he knew Zoe was “born” to teach, adding, “I'm not kidding, [it's] not because I'm your dad. I'm just objectively telling you I saw it happen. If I were a young parent, at the time that I saw the way you parent and the way you taught, I would have stolen your technique and used it as my go-to.”