Photo: Gisele Bundchen at peace with Joaquim Valante unlike Tom Brady: Source

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly found love again with Joaquim Valante.

While the couple is expecting their first baby together, a source recently shared with Life & Style that the Brazilian beauty is in high spirits, something which has been absent from her life since Tom Brady marital woes started.

“She’s never been this at peace,” an insider tipped.

They went on to mention, “It has a lot to do with Joaquim, who’s so excited” about the welcoming a new family member.

It is pertinent to mention here that the supermodel shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Previously, a mole revealed to Us Weekly that Gisele and Joaquim do not have marriage on cards yet.

The insider claimed, “they’re deeply committed to each other, but there are currently no plans for marriage.”

The source maintained that Gisele and her jiu jitsu instructor “aren’t talking about marriage” at all.

Meanwhile, a tipster from Page Six tipped, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”