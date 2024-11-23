 
Geo News

Selena Gomez gushes over 'idol, dream' Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep held a screening and Q&A event to celebrate Selena Gomez's role in 'Emelia Pérez'

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Selena Gomez gushes over idol, dream Meryl Streep
Selena Gomez gushes over 'idol, dream' Meryl Streep

Selena Gomez just gushed over Meryl Streep, again!

As the iconic 75-year-old actress hosted an Emelia Pérez screening and Q&A for the Calm Down hitmaker, the 32-year-old singer, who has received Oscar buzz for her portrayal in the film, praised the Devil Wears Prada star.

During the event, the duo, who developed a close bond after starring together in the famous Only Murders in the Building — took questions from the star-studded audience, which included Martin Short, Annette Bening, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and more, in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Who Says singer uploaded a post expressing her love and gratitude to Streep, writing:

"Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl.”

"It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream,” she gushed.

Additionally, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the three-time Oscar winning actress praised Gomez’s work at the event, reportedly telling the pop star, "It was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance.”

This is also not the first time Selena Gomez has praised her idol celebrity. Earlier this month the People You Know crooner, recalled her first day on the set of Only Murders in the Building, and praised Meryl Streep by saying:

"I'll never forget her being barefoot, singing on set, just loving what she's doing. I want that spirit; I want to always love what I do and be there for people.”

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose shut down haters for calling her nepo kid
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose shut down haters for calling her nepo kid
Cardi B issues stern warning ahead of parent teacher conference
Cardi B issues stern warning ahead of parent teacher conference
Miley Cyrus stays 'calm' with beau Maxx Morando: Source
Miley Cyrus stays 'calm' with beau Maxx Morando: Source
Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source
Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source
Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source
Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source
Gisele Bundchen involves Tom Brady kids in baby number 3 preps: Report
Gisele Bundchen involves Tom Brady kids in baby number 3 preps: Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori pretending to be solid: Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori pretending to be solid: Report
Kendrick Lamar releases unannounced surprise album 'GNX'
Kendrick Lamar releases unannounced surprise album 'GNX'