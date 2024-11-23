Selena Gomez gushes over 'idol, dream' Meryl Streep

Selena Gomez just gushed over Meryl Streep, again!

As the iconic 75-year-old actress hosted an Emelia Pérez screening and Q&A for the Calm Down hitmaker, the 32-year-old singer, who has received Oscar buzz for her portrayal in the film, praised the Devil Wears Prada star.

During the event, the duo, who developed a close bond after starring together in the famous Only Murders in the Building — took questions from the star-studded audience, which included Martin Short, Annette Bening, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and more, in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Who Says singer uploaded a post expressing her love and gratitude to Streep, writing:

"Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl.”

"It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream,” she gushed.

Additionally, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the three-time Oscar winning actress praised Gomez’s work at the event, reportedly telling the pop star, "It was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance.”

This is also not the first time Selena Gomez has praised her idol celebrity. Earlier this month the People You Know crooner, recalled her first day on the set of Only Murders in the Building, and praised Meryl Streep by saying:

"I'll never forget her being barefoot, singing on set, just loving what she's doing. I want that spirit; I want to always love what I do and be there for people.”