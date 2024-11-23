Tom Sandoval gives spoiler to 'The Traitors' season 3: 'kilt'

Tom Sandoval just tired to not leak any spoiler from the season 3 of The Traitors.

However, as per PEOPLE magazine, the 42-year-old media personality and actor did tease that kilts can be expected by viewers.

During the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, which was held on November 15, the outlet has now published the conversation they had with Sandoval who said, “Traitors was awesome,” adding, “It was so intense.”

Recalling how he also dressed for the part in the Emmy-winning series, “You know I brought a kilt,” Sandoval laughed. “A couple,” he added, with respect to the third season of the series being filmed in Scotland.

"I met a guy last minute in like a parking lot, He was like a kilt maker, in a parking lot,” he revealed, to which his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, chimed in stating how she also helped Sandoval decide outfits for the upcoming season.

“I actually took him vintage shopping last minute. That's where he got most of his outfits for Traitors,” Robinson said.

“He had a little mess up where his luggage got lost on the way to…” she further added before Sandoval jumped in, cutting her off humorously saying, “We can't talk about it too much!”