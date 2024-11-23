King Charles delights Queen Camilla with latest move

King Charles seemingly delighted his wife Queen Camilla, who was left ‘disappointed’ after she was forced to pull out of the Royal Variety Performance as infection 'lingers.'

A Palace spokesperson says: “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

The spokesperson went on saying, “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

Following this development, Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a behind-the-scenes video of the monarch from his attendance without the Queen apparently to delight her.

The palace shared the video saying, “What a night!

“Last night, the King attended The Royal Variety Performance in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, held in the @royalalberthall.”

King Charles says, “A huge thank you to all the talented performers and those working behind-the-scenes who made the evening so special.”

King Charles is the patron of the Royal Variety Performance.