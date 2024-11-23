Leg amputated of tourist stuck in middle of river

Scene of the Franklin River rescue where a man in his 60s became trapped and had to have his leg amputated on November 23, 2024. — Facebook/Tasmania Police

Leg of a tourist in Tasmania had to be amputated in the middle of a river after he got stuck between rocks while kayaking with friends.

The rescue mission on the Franklin River lasted some 20 hours and the rescuers said they had to make a “life or death” decision while keeping the tourist in discussion, as per BBC.

The visitor, in his 60s, remained partially submerged in the water throughout and rescuers reiterated that “had he remained in the location where he was, and trapped in the rock crevice he would not have survived".

The emergency services were called to the remote area when the men’s smartwatch called for aid, police of the Australian state said.

After a number of unsuccessful attempts were made overnight to extract his leg from between the rocks before they decided to amputate him as his condition got worse.

"This rescue was an extremely challenging and technical operation, and an incredible effort over many hours to save the man’s life,” acting assistant commissioner at Tasmania Police Doug Oosterloo, said in a statement.

"This was a life and death situation," the assistant commissioner Oosterloo told Australian national broadcaster ABC.

The man has been airlifted to a hospital and remains in a critical condition.