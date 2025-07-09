Saudi Arabia, Iran hold talks after Tehran's truce with Tel Aviv

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 8, 2025. — Reuters

FM Araghchi thanks Riyadh for stance against Israeli attacks.

Iranian minister also meets Saudi foreign, defence ministers.

Both sides discuss bilateral relations, regional developments.



RIYADH: Iran's foreign minister has held talks with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader two weeks after a ceasefire between regional rivals Iran and Israel began.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country hoped the truce would contribute to regional stability, and emphasised Riyadh's position "in supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a post on X early Wednesday.

According to the Saudi ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "expressed his gratitude" to Riyadh for its condemnation of Israel's attacks on Iran last month.

Israel launched its unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran on June 13, targeting military and nuclear facilities as well as residential areas.

The Israeli strikes killed more than 1,000 people, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, according to Tehran.

Israel, in turn, was hit by waves of drone and missile fire from Iran, which Israeli authorities said left at least 28 people dead.

The US, which had been in talks with Iran about its nuclear programme since April, carried out its own strikes on Iran on June 22, targeting several nuclear sites.

The talks between Tehran and Washington have since stalled, but the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have often been on opposing sides of regional conflicts, including in Syria and Yemen.

The two regional heavyweights broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 before re-establishing them in 2023 under a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

It amounted to a diplomatic achievement for MBS, who has taken a more conciliatory approach to regional diplomacy in recent years.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran last month, calling them "aggressions" and a "clear violation of international laws".

Riyad also expressed its "great concern" following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Araghchi held "fruitful conversations" with Prince Mohammed, as well as FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Defence Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman about bilateral relations and developments in the region.