Photo: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian losing temper with each other: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly does not like Kanye West to parade Biance Censori in barely-there outfits.

As per the latest report of Radaronline.com, the former couple has been feuding over Bianca’s raunchy dressing around their kids.

A tipster tattled, "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart.”

“They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers," the source even claimed before starting a new topic.

Last week, another report established that Kanye and Kim share an unhealthy co-parenting relationship.

In this tip, the source revealed that Kanye West can spill ugly truths about the Kardashian-Jenner clan in his upcoming documentary, and this is keeping Kim Kardashian on her toes.

“Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good,” they addressed.

They concluded, “And while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc.”