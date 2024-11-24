British airline takes stern action over steward's Liam Payne posts

British Airways has suspended the stewardess responsible for posting online about the late singer Liam Payne mid-flight.

The member of the cabin crew for the national flag carrier of Britain was reportedly onboard the flight when the singer's body was being repatriated from Buenos Aires.

The unnamed flight attendant is being slammed for her "heartless" move as she shared information about the passengers abroad on social media—breaching British Airways' guidelines during the November 6 flight.

"Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today," the stewardess reportedly told her online followers.

She is said to have added, "To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking."

A source recently revealed to The Sun that the individual has since been suspended from her duties with the national airline.

"This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job. She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts. It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam's final journey for the good of her online following," the publication quoted the source.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the airline told the Mirror, "We are investigating this matter so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The One Direction alum, 31, was laid to rest earlier this week, close to where he once lived in Buckinghamshire.

Payne fell to his death from the third floor of a hotel balcony in the Argentinian capital in October.