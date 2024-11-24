 
Brad Pitt pleading and on his knees for his kids as Angelina Jolie faces financial woes

Brad Pitt has been pleading for his children

Web Desk
November 24, 2024

Brad Pitt pleading and on his knees for his kids as Angelina Jolie faces financial woes
Brad Pitt pleading and on his knees for his kids as Angelina Jolie faces financial woes

Brad Pitt has started to grow desperate, according to reports, and has been begging his ex-wife to see their children.

The news has been shared by an inside source, and in their conversation with RadarOnline it was revealed, “Brad has not given up on his kids and it's been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets.”

“With the holidays coming, he's feeling the heartbreak even more and he's now saying he's willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy.”

This report has come shortly after it was revealed by the same outlet that Jolie is facing significant financial pressure because of Pitt.

So much so that she’s been forced to keep her eyes open for ‘richer prospects’.

Reportedly, “She may also sell jewelry that Brad gave her during their marriage,” and is “digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price.”

