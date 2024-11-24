Kate Middleton leaves Prince William worried about her health

Prince William has made a sweet request to Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is still "fragile" despite announcing she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The Heat, citing insiders, reported Kate Middleton is eager to return to royal duties and the future king is “urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses."

The royal insider said, “Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back. She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly."

However, "For obvious reasons, he wants this to be put in perspective alongside her own recovery.

"He's putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses."

William is also crystal clear that Kate Middleton’s health comes first, and “he's let everyone around them know that he doesn't want her to dive back in too quickly."

The source claimed Kate will "overdo it and put her health at risk," as she's still "fragile."